UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov drops huge hint about ending retirement

The MMA community has been busy speculating whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will stay away from the Octagon forever after his retirement announcement at UFC 254, or whether he would come back for more.

Speaking at a press conference recently, the Lightweight Champion cleared the air around the matter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hints at possible UFC return

When Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, he said that he has no intention of continuing to fight without his father, who passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19 related complications.

Khabib also said that he had promised his mother the fight with Justin Gaethje would be his last, and after that he would hang up his fighting gloves for good.

But in the recent press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that if his mother gives him her blessings, then and only then would he consider ending his retirement and coming back to UFC to fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today.



The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.



Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing. pic.twitter.com/kIunrkVD1b — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz has been talking about his return for weeks now, and so has Dana White. Abdelaziz has gone as far as calling news on Khabib staying retired as 'fake'.

He has also been talking about a potential superfight with Georges St-Pierre, and said that GSP is the only fight Khabib would return to the Octagon for.

GSP 👀👀👀 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 2, 2020

However, from the night of UFC 254 till before the press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov had staunchly stood by his decision. He has been vocal about his willingness to stay retired, and also said he would continue his education and turn his attention towards farming and agriculture.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has purchased GFC

The press conference was mainly called for the official announcement of the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship.

It was reported a few days ago that Khabib Nurmagomedov had bought Russian MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship and plans on repackaging it as Eagle Fighting Championship, after his cage nickname.

The deal had gone through for an estimate of 1 million US dollars, as per Russian journalist Azamat Bostanov. He also reported that the promotion will not only get a new name, but a new format and broadcasting as well. Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly has plans of taking GFC (now EFC) out of Russia and hold events around the world.

Per Russian MMA reporter Azamat Bostanov, Khabib Nurmagomedov will soon announce that he has purchased GFC (Gorilla Fighting Championship) and plans on hosting events worldwide.



His cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, teammate Tagir Ulanbekov are among those who have competed for GFC. pic.twitter.com/oc9SNpOUK8 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 28, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov had posted that he would see Dana White soon, at the same time when this news broke out. It got fans thinking whether the two would enter into a business negotiation regarding Khabib's latest projects.

Now that it is reported that the promotion's shows will be aired on UFC Fight Pass, the fans could have been right all along.

As for Khabib Nurmagomedov's return, we will have to wait and see whether he stays retired, or comes back for one last fight against GSP, or continues fighting in the Lightweight division as usual.