UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Cristiano Ronaldo for winning the 'Golden Foot' award

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov and Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo have publicly exchanged their mutual respect and admiration for each other multiple times.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a big Football fan, as well as a fan of Ronaldo's former club, Real Madrid. In turn, Ronaldo is a UFC fan as well, and has closely followed the undefeated career of the Dagestani fighter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram story after the latter scored two goals for Juventus against Parma on Saturday.

Hailing Cristiano Ronaldo's long and glorious career on the pitch, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote in his story: "15 years at the top. Almost impossible".

Followed by the twin goals, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved yet another feat by winning the 'Golden Foot' award, for which he received praise from around the world as well.

I am honored to win the @goldenfootofficial and to be immortalised on the Champion Promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time! I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me #goldenfoot2020 pic.twitter.com/HEWgjDUxgV — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 20, 2020

The 'Golden Foot' award is presented by the Monarchy of Monaco to footballers above the age of 28 for long-term contribution to the sport.

Advertisement

Previous winners include Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andres Iniesta, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Cassilas, Luka Modric, among several others. It started in 2003 and has been awarded every year since.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo

The friendship between the two greats of their respective sports is well-known as well as well-documented.

Before Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message for Khabib on his Instagram Live. He answered a fan's query, saying he was rooting for Khabib Nurmagomedov to win:

"Of course,of course, Khabib's going to win, my brother, Inshallah."

After Khabib Nurmagomedov won the fight and announced his retirement from UFC, Ronaldo supported him once again.

It is uncertain as of yet whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will make his return to the Octagon or not. UFC President Dana White and Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz are saying he will. But Khabib himself was standing by his decision to retire, up until recently, when he said he might return if his mother gives him her blessing.

For now, Khabib is busy building his MMA promotion Eagle Fighting Championship, which is the repackaged version of former Russian promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship. Khabib has shared in a recent social media post EFC has big events planned for 2021 as MMA fans around the world wait to see what the promotion has in store.