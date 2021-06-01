UFC star Tony Ferguson celebrates the birth of his second son, Angel Anthony

UFC lightweight star Tony Ferguson announced on Monday that his wife Cristina gave birth to their baby boy, Angel Anthony. Tony Ferguson posted a photo of him and his wife, along with the newest member of their clan.

The 37-year-old fighter shared the good news on Instagram, along with an emotional message:

"Today My Wife Gave Birth To Another Handsome Hispanic Son One Day It Will Be Snap Downs & Dreams For Him & His Brother To Run. Angel Anthony, My Son, I Hope You Give Your Best At Whatever You Do & Hope One Day All That Hard Work Makes Those Dreams Come True I Promise To Be The Best Dad I Can Be & Remember You Can Count On Me- Dad."

Sharing the same photo on her own Instagram account, Tony Ferguson's wife Cristina wrote:

"You came into this world just like your name our little Angel Anthony Ferguson 5/31/2021 at 1:25pm; weight: 7.79 lbs; length: 19 inches. We love you so much our son! @tonyfergusonxt."

Tony Ferguson's stretch of misfortune

The birth of Tony Ferguson's son comes as good news for fans of 'El Cucuy.' That's because the lightweight star has experienced nothing but heartbreak in recent years.

Tony Ferguson seemed destined to become the next UFC lightweight champion after collecting 12 straight victories from 2012 to 2019. But that changed when 'El Cucuy' suffered his first-ever TKO loss against fellow top contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

The TUF 10 (The Ultimate Fighter) winner tried to bounce back against future champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, but to no avail. Time appears to have caught up with Tony Ferguson after being dominated by Beneil Dariush in his most recent outing last month at UFC 262.

“It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’, The Way I See It ... We’ve Only Just Begun.” -Happy🏌️‍♂️Gilmore

Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, Not On My Watch. Now I’m Pissed.

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down- Champ 🥋 # FindingMyHappyPlace # Gold🥇Jacket pic.twitter.com/iEPqXejPMy — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 18, 2021

Despite his recent woes, Tony Ferguson is adamant that he's not ready to retire from the sport. A few days after his loss to Dariush, the former UFC interim lightweight champ jumped on Twitter to reassure his supporters that he's not going anywhere.