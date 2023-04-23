UFC should step in to make Amanda Nunes defend her 145lbs title, says Norma Dumont - "She's just sitting on it"

UFC featherweight Norma Dumont called out two-division champion Amanda Nunes for not defending her featherweight belt. Dumont's fifth win in her last six fights came against Karol Rosa at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes.

Dumont won against Rosa in convincing fashion with a unanimous decision that will surely raise her ranking from No.13 in the contender's rankings. In the post-fight press conference, Dumont fielded questions about Nunes' inactivity at featherweight.

She called for the promotion to intervene and force Nunes to defend her title:

“I think that this is the time for the UFC to perhaps step in. First of all, the belt has not been defended for three years, I mean, she’s just sitting on it right there. I stayed at featherweight exactly for this very reason. So, either they pressure her into actually defending the title once and for all or I will fight somebody else for the interim title.”

Dumont then answered if she would like to face off against Nunes next. She mentioned Karol Rosa for being tough and for being a worthy opponent. Dumont also hoped that Amanda Nunes would win against Julianna Pena in their upcoming fight:

“Without a shadow of a doubt. No doubt that I want to face her. When I got this matchup to face Karol, I knew exactly the fighter that I was going to see. A tough opponent. Some of those were going to come right at me and offer me a very, very good pre Amanda fight. That’s what I saw. I want Amanda to win, beat Juliana, convincingly. So that we can face each other by the end of the year. And my camp starts tomorrow.”

Check out Dumont's comments on Twitter:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Norma Dumont calls for Amanda Nunes to return to 145 pounds and defend gold.



| Full video: "The belt hasn't been defended for 3 years. She's just sitting on it."Norma Dumont calls for Amanda Nunes to return to 145 pounds and defend gold. #UFCVegas71 | Full video: bit.ly/3ozlLM4 "The belt hasn't been defended for 3 years. She's just sitting on it."Norma Dumont calls for Amanda Nunes to return to 145 pounds and defend gold.#UFCVegas71 | Full video: bit.ly/3ozlLM4 https://t.co/TIrOh3ZuEg

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 3 will headline UFC 289

The much awaited trilogy meeting between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will be the main event of UFC 289 on June 10, 2023. The pay-per-view event will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The UFC made the trilogy official on Thursday with the bantamweight championship on the line.

Pena broke Nunes' 12-fight win streak at UFC 269 to kickstart an iconic trilogy. Nunes cemented her legacy as one of the greatest female fighters of all time by regaining her championship at UFC 277.

At UFC 289 both fighters will have the chance to prove themselves definitively and end the trilogy with the last laugh.

