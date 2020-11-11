Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took a trip down memory lane recently as he took to Instagram to recall his first fight against Dustin Poirier ahead of their potential rematch set to take place in January 2021.

Conor McGregor posted a picture from his face-off with Dustin Poirier at a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, before their first fight at UFC 178 back in 2014. Reminiscing the event, McGregor said he was 'just beginning to blow up' at the time and even revealed that he wore his grandfather's burgundy shoes to the press-conference.

The beginning of the Conor McGregor era in the UFC

However, things soon changed for the Irishman. Conor McGregor revealed that he signed a new contract with the UFC on the same day, under Lorenzo Fertitta, former CEO of the promotion.

McGregor said that Lorenzo brought him and his manager, Audie Attar, into the former's office and offered the Irishman a contract with numbers he said he "hadn't seen before." That marked the beginning of the Conor McGregor era in the UFC.

The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life!

McGregor also claimed that he is really happy to be about to return to doing what he loves the most, which indicates that he's probably signed a contract for returning to the Octagon against Poirier. Conor McGregor then went on to say that he is looking forward to the potential rematch against Dustin Poirier as the latter will bring a 'fresh test' this time.

McGregor said that he is really excited about contributing towards Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation, which plans to build a premise for disadvantaged youth in The Diamond's childhood hometown. Conor McGregor further claimed that he intends to match the donation on a similar premise in his own childhood hometown.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are rumored to throw it down in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January. The UFC lightweight title is seemingly vacant at the moment since the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his most recent title defense against Justin Gaethje. The McGregor vs. Poirier fight could witness the crowning of a new champion in the 155lbs division.