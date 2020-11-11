Create
UFC superstar Conor McGregor recalls the first time he fought Dustin Poirier; looks forward to potential rematch in January

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.
Anurag Mitra
ANALYST
Modified 11 Nov 2020, 12:07 IST
News
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took a trip down memory lane recently as he took to Instagram to recall his first fight against Dustin Poirier ahead of their potential rematch set to take place in January 2021.

Conor McGregor posted a picture from his face-off with Dustin Poirier at a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, before their first fight at UFC 178 back in 2014. Reminiscing the event, McGregor said he was 'just beginning to blow up' at the time and even revealed that he wore his grandfather's burgundy shoes to the press-conference.

View this post on Instagram

The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! I looked over at Audie like, “you won’t be needed on this one mate” 😂 We both knew but play it cool we are still in the office hahaha! Wild! The first of our dealings together on some of the largest purse contracts in the history of combat fighting. Incredible! The moment was captured on one of the episodes of my 6 part series, which I had done for RTE. A real turning point in my career, both financially and professionally. The episode was titled “The Suite Life” as I was rocking around the Red Rock casino in absolute shock and awe. Trying to grasp what the fuck was actually going on Hahahaha! What a wild ride this has been. I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel. I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

The beginning of the Conor McGregor era in the UFC

However, things soon changed for the Irishman. Conor McGregor revealed that he signed a new contract with the UFC on the same day, under Lorenzo Fertitta, former CEO of the promotion.

McGregor said that Lorenzo brought him and his manager, Audie Attar, into the former's office and offered the Irishman a contract with numbers he said he "hadn't seen before." That marked the beginning of the Conor McGregor era in the UFC.

McGregor also claimed that he is really happy to be about to return to doing what he loves the most, which indicates that he's probably signed a contract for returning to the Octagon against Poirier. Conor McGregor then went on to say that he is looking forward to the potential rematch against Dustin Poirier as the latter will bring a 'fresh test' this time.

McGregor said that he is really excited about contributing towards Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation, which plans to build a premise for disadvantaged youth in The Diamond's childhood hometown. Conor McGregor further claimed that he intends to match the donation on a similar premise in his own childhood hometown.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are rumored to throw it down in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January. The UFC lightweight title is seemingly vacant at the moment since the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his most recent title defense against Justin Gaethje. The McGregor vs. Poirier fight could witness the crowning of a new champion in the 155lbs division.

Published 11 Nov 2020, 12:07 IST
UFC Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC Lightweight
