"On top" - Francis Ngannou stands beside Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Alexander Volkanovski in latest social media post

UFC champions Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Alexander Volkanovski partook in the 4th of July celebrations earlier this week. UFC heavyweight-kingpin Ngannou has now taken to his Instagram account to post a couple of photographs of himself with the aforementioned champions during the festivities.

Posing alongside UFC middleweight champion Adesanya, UFC welterweight champion Usman, and UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski, 'The Predator' suggested that they’re on top of the MMA world. Francis Ngannou attached the following statement alongside the photos:

“On top 🔝🏆🏆🏆🏆 🇳🇬🇦🇺🇨🇲”

Usman’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington in their UFC welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November 2021.

The Nigerian-American champ is scheduled to defend his welterweight title in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20th. Having beaten Edwards via unanimous decision in December 2015, Usman will be looking to go 2-0 against 'Rocky' next month.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Volkanovski secured a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway in their UFC featherweight title trilogy matchup at UFC 276 on July 2nd. ‘The Great’ has hinted at moving up in weight for his next fight in an attempt to capture the UFC lightweight title.

Presently, Usman is ranked No.1, Volkanovski is at No.2, Adesanya is No.3, and Ngannou is at No.5 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya’s divergent paths as UFC superstars in 2022

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou last fought at UFC 270 in January, beating Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision and successfully unifying the UFC heavyweight titles. The fight versus Gane marked the final bout on Ngannou’s current UFC contract.

The duration of Ngannou’s contract ends this December. ‘The Predator’ has consistently maintained that he’d like to re-sign with the UFC, provided that he’s given a pay raise and allowed to compete in the sport of boxing as well.

Ngannou is currently recovering from his knee injury issues and looks likely to return in early 2023. The Cameroonian KO artist has been relentlessly lobbying for a hybrid-rules fight against boxing great Tyson Fury next.

While Francis Ngannou’s relationship with the UFC has significantly deteriorated over the past several months, it’s been the opposite in Israel Adesanya’s case. Earlier this year, ‘Izzy’ signed a new, lucrative contract with the UFC. It reportedly made Adesanya the second-highest paid UFC fighter after Conor McGregor.

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his UFC middleweight title by beating Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Adesanya, a beloved MMA superstar of Nigerian-New Zealand descent, is expected to put his middleweight belt on the line against longtime rival Alex Pereira later this year.

