UFC and TKO executives reportedly call for Muhammad Ali Act to be amended, leaves fans irked: "This is horrible"

The UFC and the Muhammad Ali Reform Act are at odds, and a recent report from Combat Sports Law revealed the extent to which the promotion and its TKO overseers are willing to go to have the federal law amended. This has quickly drawn the attention of fans on social media.

The Association of Boxing Commissions in the United States is due for new presidential elections, with the the UFC and TKO executives requesting a revision of the Muhammad Ali Reform Act. This led to current ABC president Mike Mazzuli assuring boxing regulators that there will be no violations of federal law.

"Presently the UFC/TKO is requesting an amendment change to the Muhammad Ali Act. The board of directors is working with them to make sure the ABC is still part of the federal law."

For context, the Muhammad Ali Reform Act is a federal law that allows both titles and rankings to be fully independent from boxing promotions. It also forces boxing promotions to be financially transparent and limit the length of boxing contracts. Naturally, TKO executives are against adhering to such a law.

Fans on X/Twitter wasted no time in expressing their disappointment over the TKO boxing league's reported attempt to undermine the Muhammad Ali Reform Act. One fan merely voiced their disapproval.

"This is horrible"

Anotherr fan expressed disappointment instead.

"Shameless"

Some, though, remained hopeful.

"While it's good to know the weasels at the ABC are lining up for handouts from TKO for helping them screw boxers, it's still a long, long way to get the Ali Act amended. The absolute nightmare and inefficiency of the congressional committe process may save the day."

Others, though, were simply shocked.

"Oh the audacity"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the proposed Muhammad Ali Reform Act amendment

Both TKO and the boxing world will await the verdict with bated breath.

The UFC is not withtout solutions

The TKO boxing league will encounter several difficulties if it plans to operate on American soil with its own ranking system and championship belts, with the Muhammad Ali Reform Act still in effect. An alternative, though, was proposed on BoxingScene Today by former boxer Pauli Malignaggi.

"What about the Middle East, Dan? The Ali act only applies inside the United States, right? Can they just run their operation out of the Middle East and never even bring it here? Do that and never have to rescind the Muhammad Ali Ac.t"

Check out Pauli Malignaggi's proposal (17:27):

However, due to the UFC CEO's strong friendship with current United States president Donald Trump, he could curry some favor to alter the Muhammad Ali Reform Act.

