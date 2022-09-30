UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan, also known as UFC Vegas 61. The event is set to go down this Saturday, October 1, with a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to.

A women's strawweight bout will take the main event spot as No.5-ranked contender Mackenzie Dern takes on No.6-ranked Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters will look for a convincing victory to continue their climb towards a potential title shot.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, Randy Brown will square off against Francisco Trinaldo in a welterweight showdown that promises to be an all-out brawl.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The UFC Tonight: Fight Night prelims will kick off at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, October 1, and the main card will commence at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, October 1, and the main card will begin at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, October 2, while the main card will get underway at 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

UFC Tonight: Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Main Event, Kayo for AU$54.95.

Watch the UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan fight preview below:

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC card are as follows:

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight bout)

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo (welterweight bout)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones (bantamweight bout)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis (featherweight bout)

John Castenada vs. Daniel Santos (catchweight bout)

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight bout)

Preliminary card

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight bout)

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight bout)

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos (bantamweight bout)

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen (middleweight bout)

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins (light heavyweight bout)

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler (catchweight bout)

Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa (bantamweight bout)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far