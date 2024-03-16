UFC Tonight (March 16, 2024): All about the upcoming event

The UFC event tonight is in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the promotion's Apex facility. Fans interested in UFC Vegas 88 will find that both the prelims and main card will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 1:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).

Meanwhile the main card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM PT (Pacific Time). The card will be headlined by heavy-handed fan favorite Tai Tuivasa, who will look to turn his recent three-fight losing streak around against longtime UFC heavyweight Marcin Tybura.

Expand Tweet

Tybura is also coming off a loss, having been previously dispatched with supreme ease by Tom Aspinall in the Englishman's triumphant return from injury. Both he and Tuivasa will be looking for redemption inside the octagon. Below them, the co-main event features names that the casual fanbase may not know.

Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa will square off in a bout between welterweight prospects looking to make their way closer to the top 15. Elsewhere, longtime unorthodox light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux faces Kennedy Nzechukwu in a clash of the old generation versus the new.

'OSP' has struggled for form in recent years and hasn't been on a win streak since 2017. Meanwhile, Nzechukwu will be determined to rebound from a TKO loss to Dustin Jacoby. Before their bout, there is a featherweight clash between Christian Rodriguez and Isaac Dulgarian.

The rest of the main card consists of a women's bantamweight fight between Macy Chiasson and Pannie Kianzad, and Bryan Barbarena taking on his second middleweight fight as he faces Gerald Meerschaert.

Who is on the UFC Vegas 88 prelims?

The prelims will be headlined by Thiago Moises, who recently lost to Benoit Saint Denis. The Brazilian will lock horns with Mitch Ramirez in a lightweight battle. Below him, Natan Levy, one of the promotion's few Israeli fighters, who is also a lightweight, takes on Mike Davis at a catchweight of 156.6 pounds.

Expand Tweet

In another catchweight bout, the streaking Josiane Nunes will face Chelsea Chandler at 137 pounds. The only flyweight fight of the evening is between Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne, while a third catchweight bout between Joshua Culibao and Danny Silva will happen at 148.5 pounds.

At women's strawweight, Cory McKenna will cross swords with Jaqueline Amorim, and finally, Charalampos Grigoriou faces Chad Anheliger at bantamweight.