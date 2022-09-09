UFC Tonight: UFC 279 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

UFC Tonight: UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz is set to go down this Saturday, September 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The pay-per-view card is lined up with a series of exciting fights topped by a rare non-title main event clash between Nate Diaz and undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

The bout will possibly mark Diaz's last fight under the UFC banner, and the MMA veteran will look to end his career on a winning note.

'Borz', meanwhile, will look to extend his record to a perfect 12-0 with another strong performance.

Taking the co-main event honors will be another exciting welterweight matchup between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang. 'El Cucuy' will be hoping for success at 170lbs after losing four consecutive bouts at lightweight.

Also on the main card, Kevin Holland will take on Daniel Rodriguez, who is returning to the octagon after a layoff of over a year.

UFC 279 - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for UFC Tonight will kick off at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, September 10. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for UFC Tonight will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, September 10. The prelims will follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, September 11, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 8:00 AM AEST on Sunday, September 11 followed by the prelims at 10:00 AM AEST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST on Sunday.

UFC Tonight: UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card for UFC Tonight will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for UFC Tonight will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the UFC 279 main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Tonight main and preliminary fight cards this weekend:

Main card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz (welterweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson (welterweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez (catchweight 180lbs)

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj (catchweight 220lbs)

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Watch the UFC Tonight: UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz fight preview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak