UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its first fight card of 2024, dubbed UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 (also known as UFC Vegas 84 and UFC Fight Night 234).

The Fight Night event is set to take place on Saturday, with a series of exciting matchups lined up.

The main event of UFC Vegas 84 will see No.3-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev square off against the No.7-ranked Johnny Walker. The pair will meet in a rematch after their first bout, which took place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, which was ruled a no-contest following an illegal knee from Ankalaev.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night will feature another rematch between flyweight contenders as the No.5-ranked Matheus Nicolau takes on No.6-seeded Manel Kape. The two originally battled in 2021 when the Brazilian edged out a split decision win over 'Starboy.'

Also on the UFC Vegas 84 card, UFC veterans Jim Miller and Gabriel Benitez will battle it out in a lightweight bout.

Check out the whole card here:

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, January 13, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 9:00 PM GMT on Saturday, January 13. The main card will follow at 12:00 AM GMT (midnight) on Sunday, January 14.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 5:00 AM AWST/ 6:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AEST on Sunday, January 14, followed by the main card at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker (light heavyweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez (lightweight)

Ricky Simon vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Phil Hawes vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Andrei Arlovski vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (heavyweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Marcus McGhee vs Gaston Bolanos (bantamweight)

Farid Basharat vs Taylor Lapilus (bantamweight)

Westin Wilson vs Jean Silva (featherweight)

Nikolas Motta vs Tom Nolan (lightweight)

Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)