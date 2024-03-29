UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot - U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed to Atlantic City for its next fight card - UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot (also known as UFC Atlantic City).

The UFC Fight Night event is set to take place this Saturday, March 30, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for fight fans.

A women's flyweight matchup will headline the UFC Fight Night card as the No.2-ranked contender Erin Blanchfield takes on the No.3-ranked Manon Fiorot. This is a high stakes matchup, with the winner to be next in line for a shot at Alexa Grasso's 125-pound strap.

In the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City, No.11-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque will square off against Joaquin Buckley.

Also on the UFC Fight Night card, Chris Weidman will take on Bruno Silva in a clash of middleweights.

Find out when and where you can watch the UFC card, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming and pricing details for viewers from the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, March 30, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, March 30. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 4:00 AM AWST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, March 24, followed by the main card at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV,and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on UFC Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99, are contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for AUD25. The basic plan costs AUD30, and allows viewers to stream the card on upto two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month that allows viewing on upto three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot (women's flyweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee (welterweight

Preliminary card

Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers (featherweight)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez (women's strawweight)

Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews (featherweight)

Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj (light heavyweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto (women's flyweight)

Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)