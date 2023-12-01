UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC will return to Austin, Texas for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan. The Fight Night event will take place inside the Moody Center this Saturday, with a series of intriguing matchups involving plenty of notable fighters.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be an exciting lightweight showdown between the No.4 ranked Beneil Dariush and the No.8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan.

Beneil Dariush will look to rebound from his loss to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, while Arman Tsarukyan will aim for his third straight win and hope to insert himself into the 155 lbs title picture.

In the co-main event of UFC Austin, No.12-ranked lightweight contender Jalin Turner is stepping in on short notice to replace Dan Hooker and fight the No.13-seeded Bobby Green.

Also on the UFC Austin card, former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will make his bantamweight debut against Rob Font.

Below, you can find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 AM PT on Saturday, December 2, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 9:00 PM GMT on Saturday, December 2. The main card will follow at 12:00 AM GMT (midnight) on Sunday, December 3.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 5:00 AM AWST/ 6:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AEST on Sunday, December 3, followed by the main card at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here is how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save in the long term with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum (welterweight)

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila (women's bantamweight)

Zach Reese vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki (lightweight)

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden (welterweight)

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (women's flyweight)

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Austin below: