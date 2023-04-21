UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The MMA juggernaut is heading to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, with its next fight card, dubbed UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes (also known as UFC Vegas 71). The event is set to go down this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans.

The main event of UFC Fight Night will see No.3-ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich take on UFC veteran Curtis Blaydes, who is placed right above the Russian at No.4.

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC Vegas 71 will be a bantamweight showdown between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon.

Also on the main card, Brad Tavares will square off against Bruno Silva in a battle of middleweights.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, April 22. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:00 AM AEST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 4:00 AM AWST on Sunday, April 23, followed by the main card at 9:00 AM AEST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to view the UFC Tonight card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes - Full Card

The fighters competing in the upcoming event are as follows:

Main Card

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes (heavyweight)

Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker (women's strawweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson (bantamweight)

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont (women's featherweight)

Mohammad Usman vs. Junior Tafa (heavyweight)

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva (women's flyweight)

Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel (bantamweight)

