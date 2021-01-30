UFC trading cards: What are they, how much do they cost, and how you can buy them

UFC has recently announced its exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Panini America. With this agreement, Panini America will replace Topps as UFC's exclusive collectible trading card partner.

But what exactly are trading cards?

Trading cards usually feature athletes who have been at the helm of their particular sport. Such cards are a rage among sports enthusiasts who crave collectible memorabilia of their favorite athletes. Such cards often represent various stats regarding the athletes' achievements in their respective fields. The price of these collectible items is often proportional to the popularity of an athlete.

For almost a decade, from 2009 to 2020, Topps had the exclusive UFC trading card license. UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleszinski announced that Panini America will now succeed Topps as the official collectible trading card partner.

“Many of our fans use collectible trading cards to stay connected to our brand and to their favorite UFC athletes, and Panini America is the industry leader, creating innovative and unique products for our fans to enjoy.”

The UFC roster certainly boasts some of the most marketable athletes in the world. With the involvement of Panini America, the world's largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company, UFC trading cards are bound to sell like hot cakes.

How can fans get a hold of their favorite cards?

This deal between UFC and Panini America will come into effect from April 2021. Panini America is set to launch Panini's UFC Prizm collectible series along with trading cards under the Select, Contenders and Immaculate product lines.

UFC and Panini America have another surprise in store for MMA fanatics out there. A line of special cards capturing the breathtaking action in the octagon will be launched as a part of this partnership. The cards will be made available shortly after the event captured on them takes place. This real-time direct-to-consumer platform will be known as Panini Instant.

"This truly is a dream matchup that brings together the unquestioned leaders of trading cards and combat sports for a partnership that will excite and captivate UFC fans and collectors across the globe for years," said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop.

What makes fans passionate for UFC trading cards?

Along with the remarkable moments, the autograph is also a crucial element of UFC trading cards. Many a time, cards also possess pieces from apparels that fan-favorite fighters wore to the octagon. This might include gloves, T-shirts, trunks and other memorabilia for fans to cherish. Cards that feature immensely popular athletes like Conor McGregor can often sell for four-figure prices.