UFC Vancouver: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott: Live round-by-round updates

Fan-favorite Kevin Holland heads north for the first time in his career as he squares off against rising Canadian star Mike Malott in a high-stakes welterweight showdown.
Holland has kept an active pace in 2025, moving between middleweight and welterweight while facing top-tier competition. After a loss to Reinier de Ridder early in the year, he returned to 170 pounds and picked up wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque before dropping a close decision to Daniel Rodriguez. The Texan’s length, striking creativity, and trademark cage banter make him an unpredictable challenge for anyone.
Malott, meanwhile, rides the momentum from a statement knockout win against Charles Radtke in Montreal. That win improved his record to 5-1 in the UFC. With finishes in nearly all his victories, Malott’s crisp boxing, ground awareness, and composure under pressure make him one of the division’s most intriguing prospects.
UFC Vancouver prelims start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
Round 1
