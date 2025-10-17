  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Vancouver: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Vancouver: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 17, 2025 23:24 GMT
Kevin Holland (left) takes on Mike Malott (right) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Kevin Holland (left) takes on Mike Malott (right) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Fan-favorite Kevin Holland heads north for the first time in his career as he squares off against rising Canadian star Mike Malott in a high-stakes welterweight showdown.

Ad

Holland has kept an active pace in 2025, moving between middleweight and welterweight while facing top-tier competition. After a loss to Reinier de Ridder early in the year, he returned to 170 pounds and picked up wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque before dropping a close decision to Daniel Rodriguez. The Texan’s length, striking creativity, and trademark cage banter make him an unpredictable challenge for anyone.

Malott, meanwhile, rides the momentum from a statement knockout win against Charles Radtke in Montreal. That win improved his record to 5-1 in the UFC. With finishes in nearly all his victories, Malott’s crisp boxing, ground awareness, and composure under pressure make him one of the division’s most intriguing prospects.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

UFC Vancouver prelims start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:

Round 1

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications