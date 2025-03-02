UFC Vegas 103: Bonuses and aftermath: Debutant and three others get $50K, Manel Kape ties with Deiveson Figueiredo's flyweight record and more  

While UFC Vegas 103 lacked the star power that has come to be expected from every fight card by the promotion, the event delivered some breakout performances that are set to impact multiple weight classes.

When it was all said and done, four fighters walked away with $50k each in performance bonuses. The Performance of the Night bonuses went to No.6 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape and promotional debutant Mario Pinto.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 103, divisional mainstay Kape showcased improved wrestling defense and spectacular striking acumen on his way to a third-round TKO win over the highly touted Asu Almabayev, who was on a 17-fight win streak.

Following the win, 'Starboy' called out reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja. While many believe Kai Kara-France is the favorite to face 'The Cannibal' next, Kape seems to be a close second.

With four stoppages in the promotion, the Angola-born Portuguese national is now tied for the second most knockouts in flyweight history with former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Pinto, on the other hand, overcame early adversity to knock out Austen Lane with a crisp 1-2 in the second round. Lane was 1-2 and 1 NC in the UFC and boasted an overall MMA record of 16-5-1 leading up to the fight.

Check out the performance bonus stats for UFC Vegas 103 below:

Elsewhere on the main card, the three-round banger between Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics earned the fight of the night.

Haqparast ultimately clinched a hard-fought split decision win over the dangerous Argentinian in a fight where both men were bloodied up by the end. The 29-year-old is currently on a five-fight win streak, making his the third-longest win streak among active UFC lightweights. Haqparast will most likely get a ranked opponent in his next walk to the octagon.

Following the victory, the lightweight contender called out former title challenger Renato Moicano.

In another notable moment of the night, women flyweight JJ Aldrich is now the 14th female fighter to win 10 or more bouts in the promotion. At UFC Vegas 103, Aldrich claimed a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee.

