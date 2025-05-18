UFC Vegas 106 bonuses and aftermath: Michael Morales and three other wins $50K, Patchy Mix joins the roster, and more

UFC Vegas 106 saw the return of the octagon to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, USA on May 17. The night was filled with breaking news and emerging contenders, with the fight night card being headlined by a welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales.

Burns entered the octagon riding a three-right losing streak, whilst his opponent had won all five of his UFC fights thus far. 'Durinho' was eager to show that, at the age of 40, he still had what it took to stay in the division's top echelon. However, he succumbed to a barrage of punches uncorked by the Ecudorian, who secured his fourth stoppage win in his six UFC fights.

Morales now has the tied-third longest winning streak in the welterweight division, equalling that of fellow surging contender Joaquin Buckley. The UFC took to X to share news of his achievement, posting this:

The 25-year old welterweight contender was also one of four fighters on the card to receieve a bonus at UFC Vegas 106. He was awarded a performance bonus for his Round 1 TKO win over Burns. Alongside him, Denise Gomes was awarded a performance bonus. The Fight of the Night honors went to Julian Erose and Melquizael Costa for their exciting three-round fight which opened the main card.

All four fighters earned themseleves an extra $50,000.

A major signing was announced by the UFC Vegas 106 broadcast team during the card, as former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has officially joined the 135-pound roster.

Mix is widely regarded as one of, if not the best bantamweight outside of the UFC, and he will have a chance to prove just that when he makes his octagon debut. He is scheduled to face Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June 7.

There was more breaking news at UFC Vegas 106, as the card's original co-main event clash between Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig was canceled at the last minute. According to the promotion's official announcement, Bellato had suffered a medical issue on the day of the fight and was deemed unable to compete.

