UFC Vegas 106 sparks wild Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fan predictions

UFC Vegas 106 marked Gilbert Burns' fourth consecutive loss. However, that somehow led to a fan tweeting about how easily he believes Islam Makhachev will beat Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title when they finally cross swords. The logic behind the tweet relies on an assumption, though.

Ad

The assumption is that Della Maddalena was losing to Burns at UFC 299 before landing a fateful knee halfway through round three, after which he knocked 'Durinho' out with follow-up ground-and-pound. So, the fan in question opined that Makhachev would have a relatively easy time outgrappling the new champion.

"Gilbert Burns was up 2-0 vs JDM. He was just starched unconscious in 3 minutes vs a random bum. You see what I'm getting at? Makhachev, arm triangle, round 1. People will be shocked at how easy we make it look."

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Makhachev is widely hailed as one of the best wrestlers and grapplers in the entire sport, and if Burns was able to outwrestle and outgrapple him across two rounds, there's no reason the Dagestani phenom shouldn't be able to. That is the entire crux of the fan argument, especially after UFC Vegas 106.

Burns is no longer an elite welterweight, having suffered four consecutive losses, with the latest being a three-minute TKO against the unbeaten Michael Morales. However, MMA math rarely works in a sport defined by styles and gameplans, and Makhachev is a wildly different takedown artist compared to Burns.

Ad

Exactly how the matchup could transpire deserves a much closer look, especially given that 'JDM' was struggling with injury and had a much better defensive wrestling and counter-grappling showing against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

UFC Vegas 106 changed the landscape of welterweight

No longer is Gilbert Burns, a mainstay in the welterweight top 10, regarded as a top fighter in the division. Ahead of his loss to Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106, he was labeled a gatekeeper, having already lost three consecutive fights.

Ad

Check out Michael Morales beating Gilbert Burns:

Expand Tweet

Ad

This, though, has further implications. Come the rankings reshuffle, Burns could find himself out of the top 10; replaced by a younger, fresher face. Furthermore, the loss sparked retirement calls for him.

At 38 years old, with no prospect of ever competing for the title again, it's a decision he ought to consider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.