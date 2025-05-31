UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: Live round-by-round updates

Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber lock horns in a pivotal flyweight battle at UFC Vegas 107 that could reshape the title picture.

Blanchfield, a grappling specialist with a composed fighting style, looks to build momentum after edging out Rose Namajunas last November. At 7-1 in the UFC, her only two losses came in tightly contested bouts, and she’s hungry to prove she belongs among the division’s elite.

Barber, meanwhile, is riding a six-fight win streak and fresh off a gritty decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara. Barber’s physicality and striking power have evolved, and with a full year of preparation, she’s expected to bring calculated aggression to this contest. Her second-round TKO over Amanda Ribas in 2023 remains the defining win of her career.

With the divisional landscape heating up, this main event offers both fighters a chance to make a definitive statement. Whether it’s Blanchfield’s control or Barber’s power that prevails, the winner will leave Las Vegas firmly in the title contention picture.

UFC Vegas 107 takes place Saturday, May 31, in Las Vegas, streaming live on ESPN+. Prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET while the main card starts at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

Round 1

