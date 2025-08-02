UFC Vegas 108: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan: Live round-by-round updates

  • home icon
By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 02, 2025 06:28 GMT
Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan square off ahead of UFC Vegas 108. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan square off ahead of UFC Vegas 108. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Mateusz Rebecki will return to action at UFC Vegas 108 with far more experience, a punishing ground game, and a recent war with Myktybek Orolbai. The Polish powerhouse is 4-1 in the UFC.

His blend of top control and grinding pace is overwhelming when he’s on his game. But Chris Duncan isn’t here to wrestle for fifteen minutes. He’s riding back-to-back submission wins, including a sharp finish over Jordan Vucenic, and looks far more confident than he did early in his UFC run.

The Scotsman has cleaned up his striking entries, manages distance better now, and isn’t afraid to mix things up when needed. The biggest question heading into this fight is where it takes place.

If Rebecki drags Duncan into deep water and gets top position early, this could get suffocating fast. If Duncan can keep it upright and work his power shots, Rebecki might be in for another firefight.

UFC Vegas 108 airs live on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, also on ESPN and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan clash:

Round 1

