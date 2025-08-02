UFC Vegas 108: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park: Live round-by-round updates

Tatsuro Taira returns to action after tasting defeat for the first time, looking to bounce back from his October loss to Brandon Royval.

That setback ended a 16-fight unbeaten streak, but Taira remains one of the most technically sound flyweights in the division. He’s precise on the feet, slick on the ground, and now motivated to reclaim momentum.

Park steps in on short notice, but his resume doesn’t scream underdog. He’s 10-0, finished his last nine, and has the kind of pressure grappling that breaks opponents down. His last win was a first-round submission triumph against Carlos Hernandez.

UFC Vegas 108 airs live on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, also on ESPN and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park clash:

Round 1

