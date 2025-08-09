  • home icon
UFC Vegas 109: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Aug 09, 2025 07:11 GMT
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill square off ahead of UFC Vegas 109. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill square off ahead of UFC Vegas 109. [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC Vegas 109 pits a pivotal clash between rising contender Iasmin Lucindo and veteran challenger Angela Hill.

Lucindo’s rise has been rapid, but at just 23, she still has room for improvement. Ranked No. 8 at strawweight, the Brazilian saw her four-fight streak end against Amanda Lemos. However, she remains a threat with speed, aggression, and sharp boxing. A win over a veteran here would put her right back in the thick of the chase.

Hill, meanwhile, knows this position too well. A proven gatekeeper for the division, she has made a career of testing rising talents. At 3-1 in her last four, Hill has shown she can still turn back younger challengers with composure and experience.

UFC Vegas 109 takes place Saturday, Aug. 9, in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Prelims start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, with the main card at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill clash:

Round 1

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
