  • UFC Vegas 109 medical update: Fighter knocked out cold with brutal powerbomb receives reassuring news

UFC Vegas 109 medical update: Fighter knocked out cold with brutal powerbomb receives reassuring news

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 10, 2025 02:32 GMT
UFC Vegas 109 fighter Toshiomi Kazama
UFC Vegas 109 fighter Toshiomi Kazama's scan results are out. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Toshiomi Kazama, who clashed against Elijah Smith on the UFC Vegas 109 card, experienced one of the most frightening knockouts in the promotion's history. However, a medical update has confirmed that he is safe from any serious injuries.

UFC Vegas 109 took place at the APEX facility, Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring several exciting bouts. In the preliminary card, Kazama and Smith squared off in a bantamweight bout. During the first round action, 'Swift' countered the Japanese fighter's triangle choke by lifting him up in the air and executing a powerbomb.

The action saw Smith slamming Kazama's head into the canvas, which immediately knocked him out cold. The Japanese fighter lay unconscious for several minutes before he started moving and was taken out by the medical authorities for treatment.

Check out knockout below:

According to the UFC Vegas 109 broadcast, Kazama underwent CT scans of his head, face, and neck, and the results of it were negative. This means the Japanese fighter is expected to be released from the hospital without any major health complications.

Kazama entered the premier MMA promotion through the "Road to UFC". His defeat to Smith marked his third loss in the promotion. Previously, the Japanese fighter was defeated by Rinya Nakamura and Garrett Armfield.

On the other hand, 'Swift', who earned his spot through "Dana White's Contender Series", is currently on a two-fight unbeaten streak in the promotion. Before defeating Kazama, Smith also secured a victory over veteran Vince Morales at UFC Vegas 102.

