There have been quite a few lengthy medical suspensions following last weekend's UFC Vegas 11 card that was headlined by a welterweight clash between former champ Tyron Woodley and former interim-champ Colby Covington.

Colby Covington put up a dominant performance in the main event of UFC Vegas 11, finishing Tyron Woodley in the fifth round of the fight after the latter broke a rib thanks to the relentless punishment dished out by Covington on the ground. Woodley must now be cleared by an orthopedic specialist or he has to sit out until March 2021. Other fighters who have been handed fairly lengthy medical suspensions are Niko Price, Randa Markos, and Sarah Alpar.

Check out the full medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 11 below (via mixedmartialarts.com)

UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions:

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley

Woodley must have left Costochondral tear cleared by Orthopedic Dr. or no contest until 03/19/21

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Price must have right hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 03/19/21

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gerald Meerschaert

Meerschaert suspended until 11/04/20

Johnny Walker defeated Ryan Spann

Spann suspended until 11/04/20

Mackenzie Dern defeated Randa Markos

Markos must have left elbow cleared by Dr or no contest until 03/19/21

Kevin Holland defeated Darren Stewart

Holland must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/20/20

David Dvorak defeated Jordan Espinosa

Espinosa suspended until 10/20/20

Dvorak suspended until 10/20/20

Damon Jackson defeated Mirsad Bektic

No suspensions

Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Mara Romero Borella

No suspensions

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar

Alpar must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or no contest until 03/19/21

Darrick Minner defeated TJ Laramie

No suspensions

Randy Costa defeated Journey Newson

Newson suspended until 11/19/20

Andre Ewell defeated Irwin Rivera

Ewell suspended until 10/20/20

Irwin Rivera suspended until 10/20/20

Tyson Nam defeated Jerome Rivera