Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions: Tyron Woodley sidelined until March 2021

Tyron Woodley got dominated by Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11
Tyron Woodley got dominated by Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11
Anurag Mitra
ANALYST
Modified 24 Sep 2020, 00:00 IST
News
Advertisement

There have been quite a few lengthy medical suspensions following last weekend's UFC Vegas 11 card that was headlined by a welterweight clash between former champ Tyron Woodley and former interim-champ Colby Covington.

Colby Covington put up a dominant performance in the main event of UFC Vegas 11, finishing Tyron Woodley in the fifth round of the fight after the latter broke a rib thanks to the relentless punishment dished out by Covington on the ground. Woodley must now be cleared by an orthopedic specialist or he has to sit out until March 2021. Other fighters who have been handed fairly lengthy medical suspensions are Niko Price, Randa Markos, and Sarah Alpar.

Check out the full medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 11 below (via mixedmartialarts.com)

UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions: 

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley

  • Woodley must have left Costochondral tear cleared by Orthopedic Dr. or no contest until 03/19/21

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

  • Price must have right hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 03/19/21

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gerald Meerschaert

  • Meerschaert suspended until 11/04/20
Advertisement

Johnny Walker defeated Ryan Spann

  • Spann suspended until 11/04/20

Mackenzie Dern defeated Randa Markos

  • Markos must have left elbow cleared by Dr or no contest until 03/19/21

Kevin Holland defeated Darren Stewart

  • Holland must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/20/20

David Dvorak defeated Jordan Espinosa

  • Espinosa suspended until 10/20/20
  • Dvorak suspended until 10/20/20

Damon Jackson defeated Mirsad Bektic

  • No suspensions

Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Mara Romero Borella

  • No suspensions

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar

  • Alpar must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or no contest until 03/19/21

Darrick Minner defeated TJ Laramie

  • No suspensions

Randy Costa defeated Journey Newson

  • Newson suspended until 11/19/20

Andre Ewell defeated Irwin Rivera

  • Ewell suspended until 10/20/20
  • Irwin Rivera suspended until 10/20/20

Tyson Nam defeated Jerome Rivera

  • Jerome Rivera suspended until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20
Published 23 Sep 2020, 23:59 IST
UFC Tyron Woodley Colby Covington UFC Welterweight
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी