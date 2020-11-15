UFC Vegas 14 Results: Rafael dos Anjos grinds out Split Decision victory over Paul Felder in successful return to lightweight

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada plays host to another exciting night of fights for tonight's UFC Vegas 14 event.

After the light heavyweights took center-Octagon last weekend, the lightweights headline the show this time around, as number 7-ranked contender Paul "The Irish Dragon" Felder meets former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round main event.

Felder steps in on just five days' notice after original headline Islam Makhachev was forced to pull out due to staph infection.

Dos Anjos meanwhile, returns to the lightweight division to try to make another run at the UFC title he once held.

In the co-main event, welterweight knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan meets Khaos Williams.

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card

UFC Lightweight Bout: Rafael dos Anjos def. Paul Felder via Split Decision (47-48, 50-45, 50-45)

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos used his elite-level grappling to grind out a split decision win over Paul Felder after five rounds of exciting lightweight action.

Advertisement

Stepping up on just five days' notice, Felder never looked out of step as he was able to push the pace against former champion dos Anjos on the feet.

dos Anjos landed big shots of his own, but his advantaged was clearly in the grappling department, as he was able to push Felder to the cage and score the takedown at will.

In the final round, dos Anjos closed out the fight in dominant fashion, taking Felder down and going for an arm-triangle submission. Felder broke free, but dos Anjos got the takedown once again, and ended the bout in top position.

dos Anjos gets the nod on two of the three judges' scorecards, 47-47, 50-45, 50-45, for the split decision win.

Rafael dos Anjos improves to 30-13, while Paul Felder slips to 17-6.

Advertisement

UFC Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via KO (Punch) at :30 of Round 1

A new one punch star has emerged 😤 #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/AKP3kd3reZ — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

In the co-main event, Khaos Williams turned in another quick night, disposing of knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan in just under a minute.

Off the heels of a 27-second KO win his UFC debut back in February, Williams landed a right straight that connected flush on the chin, immediately knocking Alhassan out.

Williams landed a few more shots on the ground before being pulled off by the referee.

The official stoppage came in at just 30 seconds of the first round.

Williams improves to 11-1, while Alhassan drops to 10-3.

Khaos Williams with the explosive KO on Abdul Razak and Alhassan ended the only way we'd expect. Now time for the Irish Dragon #MMATwitter #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/gw8CJh7hOi — The Last Irish Dragon 🐲 (@KrayT1to) November 15, 2020

UFC Women's Strawweight Bout: Ashley Yoder def. Miranda Granger via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Advertisement

Back in the win column!



🇺🇸@AshleyYoderMMA barely misses the finish but takes the scorecards. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/gokIWJK13j — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

Ashley Yoder picked up her first win of the year, defeating Miranda Granger by unanimous decision.

Yoder and Granger were evenly-matched in the standup, but it was Yoder who excelled in the grappling as she landed takedowns at will and controlled the bout when it hit the mat.

Yoder scored a takedown in the opening round, and while Granger ended up reversing positions, it was still Yoder who was looking to attack, attempting a heel-hook and then a triangle choke, before trying to catch Granger in an armbar as the round ended.

In the second round, another Yoder takedown led to Granger countering and taking the former's back. Yoder scrambled back into half guard and maintained dominant position for the remainder of the round.

After a brief striking exchange, Yoder imposed her will on the ground once again, getting a takedown and made her way to mount. Yoder postured up and began to punish Granger with strikes, forcing the latter to turn around and give up her back. Yoder locked in a body triangle and then secured a rear naked choke, but it was a little too late, as Granger was saved by the bell.

After three rounds of action, Yoder earned the nod from the judges, 30-26, 29-27, 29-27.

Yoder improves to 8-6, Granger falls to 7-2.

Advertisement

SAVED BY THE HORN 😳



We go to the judges when we come back. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/syr13JWizv — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

UFC Catchweight Bout: Sean Strickland def. Brendan Allen via TKO (Punches) at 1:32 of Round 2

In a catchweight contest, Sean Strickland picked up his second straight win within just two weeks, stopping Brendan Allen via TKO in the second round.

Strickland put his striking on display as he picked Allen apart with crisp punches. Allen remained tough in the opening round, standing toe-to-toe with the more active Strickland.

In the second round, Strickland's hands proved to be too much, as he unloaded a combination that had Allen wobbly. Strickland poured it on and landed some heavy shots before the referee stepped in to stop the bout.

Advertisement

The official stoppage came at the 1:32 mark of the second round.

Strickland improves to 22-3, while Allen drops to 15-4.

2️⃣ weeks! 2️⃣ wins!



Strickland 2.0 has emerged at the UFC APEX!



[ Action continues on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/g1grRfWEQL — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

UFC Women's Strawweight Bout: Cory McKenna def. Kay Hansen via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

What were you doing at 21?! 😳



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @CoryMcKenna99 gets her first UFC victory at #UFCVegas14! pic.twitter.com/uAaxwTS9GX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 15, 2020

Kicking off tonight's main card, UFC newcomer Cory McKenna was impressive in her Octagon debut, defeating Kay Hansen via Unanimous Decision.

In an entertaining bout between two of the UFC's youngest competitors, McKenna and Hansen put on quite the show, as they went back and forth for three rounds.

McKenna was a bit more effective in the stand-up department, as she was able to land the heavier shots on Hansen, who kept active with kicks and combinations.

Hansen had the edge in takedowns, but ultimately could not do any significant offense from dominant position, as McKenna managed to survive on the ground.

Advertisement

In the final round, Hansen landed a takedown and appeared to be on her way to ending the fight strong, but McKenna managed to reverse positions and land some big punches to swing the judges' decision to her favor.

After three rounds, the 21-year old Cory McKenna came away with the unanimous decision win, 29-28 across the board.

McKenna improves to 6-1, while Hansen drops to 7-4.

Just another day in the office! 😅



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @CoryMcKenna99 is all set for the next after a victorious debut! #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/2BCTNGSeUg — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 15, 2020

UFC Vegas 14 Preliminary Card

UFC Women's Bantamweight Bout: Kanako Murata def. Randa Markos via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Showing the power in her debut!



🇯🇵 @m_r_t_k_n_k is displaying no Octagon jitters early. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/bQ9ZJwjUcZ — UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2020

UFC Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely def. Geraldo de Freitas Jr. via Split Decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono def. Rhys McKee via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Advertisement

From start to finish!



🦈 @AlexMoronoMMA goes 30-27 on all three scorecards.



[ Action continues on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Nv2IWMvJdf — UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2020

UFC Heavyweight Bout: Don'tale Mayes def. Roque Martinez via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)