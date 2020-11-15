Watch: Khaos Williams stiffens up Abdul Razak Alhassan with a beautiful one-punch KO at UFC Vegas 14

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 14 promised to be a ‘blink and you miss it affair’ with UFC newcomer Khaos Williams taking on veteran knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan.

And we were not left disappointed by the result. Khaos, in just his second UFC appearance, knocked out Alhassan with a devastating right hand which stiffened up the Ghanian for a significant amount of time. All it took was 30 seconds into the first round.

Not many were expecting the fight to go beyond the first round as both fighters are known for their quick and brutal knockouts. But the way Williams ended the fight would not have been high on the prediction list of many fans.

This was Alhassan’s 7th UFC outing and 13th of his professional MMA career. He was stepping into the Octagon after suffering his second loss in the UFC to Mounir Lazzez in July earlier this year.

All of Alhassan’s 10 professional wins have come by the way of knockouts with none going beyond the first round.

Khaos Williams has a combined time of 57 seconds in his 2 UFC appearances

Williams, making his second UFC appearance, was expected to be a perfect dance partner for Alhassan.

His UFC debut lasted all of 27 seconds when he brutally knocked out Alex Morono at UFC 247 earlier in the year.

Morono is, incidentally, Alhassan’s teammate and training partner.

Advertisement

It seems as if we have another contender to look out for in the already stacked UFC welterweight division.