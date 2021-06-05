UFC Vegas 28 weigh-in results: Which fighters missed weight and did any bout get cancelled?

UFC will be back with another solid fight card this weekend as UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai kicks off in a little over 24 hours. Official Weigh-ins for the event wrapped up in good spirits. None of the 26 fighters competing on Saturday missed weight and all 13 fights are now official.

UFC Vegas 28 will be headlined by the heavyweight contenders fight between No.6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and No.9 ranked Augusto Sakai (15-2-1D MMA, 4-1 UFC).

Rozenstruik successfully weighed in at 254lbs, while Augusto Sakai made it to the scale weighing 255.5. Both men are coming off losses in their previous fights and a win at UFC Vegas 28 is crucial to their standing in the division.

Heavyweight co-headliners Walt Harris (246lbs) and Marcin Tybura (251lbs) also weighed significantly lower than the allowed limit.

Welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio's comeback from severe health issues resulted in a knockout loss to Li Xingliang in January. The 34-year-old will step inside the UFC octagon for another risky fight against Miguel Baeza (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) on the main card of UFC Vegas 28.

Both Ponzinibbio (170.5lbs) and Baeza (171lbs) weighed within the permissible limit for non-title bouts at Welterweight.

Women's flyweight contenders Montana De La Rosa (11-6-1D MMA, 4-2-1D UFC) and Ariane Lipski (13-6MMA, 2-3 UFC) will lock horns in the featured prelim bout at UFC Vegas 28.

Lipski's last fight was a TKO loss against Antonina Shevchenko at UFC 255 while De La Rosa's previous outing against Mayra Bueno Silva in February was ruled a draw after Silva was deducted a point for grabbing the fence in the first round. Both Lipski (124.5lbs) and De La Rosa (126lbs) successfully made the weight.

UFC Lightweight veteran Francisco Trinaldo (26-7 MMA, 16-6 UFC) will make his Welterweight debut against Muslim Salikhov (17-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) at UFC Vegas 28.

Trinaldo made the move up to Welterweight after missing weight for the first time in his UFC career in his last fight against Jai Hebert in July 2020. The veteran's debut in his new weight class is now official as Trinaldo (169.5lbs) and Salikhov (171lbs) both successfully made the cut.

Although UFC Vegas 28 does not have the biggest names to boast, the card has a solid line-up of fights that are likely to end in highlight-reel finishes.

UFC Vegas 28 will be broadcast live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on June 5, 2021. The preliminary card will start at 5:00 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET.

UFC Vegas 28: main card weigh-in results

Heavyweight - Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254lbs) vs. Augusto Sakai (255.5lbs)

Heavyweight - Walt Harris (264lbs) vs. Marcin Tybura (251lbs)

Heavyweight - Roman Dolidze (186lbs) vs. Laureano Staropoli (185lbs)

Welterweight - Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5lbs) vs. Miguel Baeza (171lbs)

Middleweight - Dusko Todorovic (186lbs) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186lbs)

Middleweight - Tom Breese (186lbs) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186lbs)

UFC Vegas 28: preliminary card weigh-in results

Women's Flyweight - Montana De La Rosa (126lbs) vs. Ariane Lipski (124.5lbs)

Heavyweight - Tanner Boser (242lbs) vs. Ilir Latifi (240lbs)

Welterweight - Francisco Trinaldo (169.5lbs) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171lbs)

Featherweight - Makwan Amirkhani (146lbs) vs. Kamuela Kirk (146lbs)

Lightweight - Alan Patrick (154.5lbs) vs. Mason Jones (156lbs)

Women's Flyweight - Manon Fiorot (125.5lbs) vs. Tabatha Ricci (124.5lbs)

Featherweight - Sean Woodson (145lbs) vs. Youssef Zalal (146lbs)

Lightweight - Claudio Puelles (155lbs) vs. Jordan Leavitt (156lbs)

Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Alan John