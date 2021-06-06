Which fighters walked away with $50,000 at UFC Vegas 28?

UFC Vegas 28 provided the fans with some great fights and many memorable moments. The card ended with two back-to-back finishes as Marcin Tybura, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik came out victorious in the co-main event and the main event, respectively.

Both fighters ended up winning the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza took home the 'Fight of the Night' honors for their back-and-forth showdown. Ponzinibbio emerged as the victor in the end as all three judges scored the contest 29-28 in the Argentinian fighter's favor.

Both fighters took home $50,000 for putting on an instant classic for the fans.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 28

Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocked out Augusto Sakai in the final seconds of the opening round in the main event of UFC Vegas 28. With the highlight KO, 'Bigi Boy' has put himself back in contention for the UFC heavyweight title.

The Surinamese fighter now has an MMA record of 12-2. 11 out of his 12 wins have come via knockout.

Marcin Tybura came out victorious in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 28 when he TKO'd Walt Harris in the opening round of the fight.

With this win, Tybura has extended his winning streak in the UFC to five.

The Polish fighter now has the longest-running winning streak in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

In the women's flyweight bout, Montana De La Rosa walked out with her hand raised as she finished Ariane Lipski in the second round.

