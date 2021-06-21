UFC Vegas 30 betting odds: Ciryl Gane favorite to extend winning streak against Alexander Volkov

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane is the betting favorite for his upcoming UFC Vegas 30 headliner against Alexander Volkov.

Gane is currently on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC and is undefeated in his professional career.

UFC commentator Jon Anik shared the betting odds courtesy of DKSportsbook, which suggests Gane is likely to extend his winning streak at UFC Vegas 30.

Across his UFC career so far, Ciryl Gane has beaten some big names including Tanner Boser, Junior dos Santos and, most recently, Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Although he failed to get a finish against Rozenstruik, another win against a top contender like Volkov is bound to capture Dana White's attention.

The job at hand, however, is not an easy one for Gane. Volkov is known for his striking prowess and the Frenchman must be wary of his hands while entering his hitting range.

Time and time again in the heavyweight division, we have seen how one meaty strike is all it takes to put someone to sleep.

Volkov has won three out of his last five fights inside the octagon and two of those three wins came by way of TKO. He knocked out Alistair Overeem in his last fight back in February this year.

Winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov could contend for title soon

Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis are set to collide later this year with the heavyweight title on the line.

The winner of their rematch could very well defend the title against the winner of the Volkov vs. Gane scrap later down the line if they can get past the likely number one contender Stipe Miocic.

With Jon Jones unlikely to enter the division anytime soon, Dana White all but confirmed that Miocic will get the opportunity to win back his gold after the Ngannou vs. Lewis rematch.

