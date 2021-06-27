UFC Vegas 30 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Although UFC Vegas 30 was packed with several spectacular performances, only four fighters walked home with the $50,000 bonuses.

The 'Fight of the Night' award went to the absolute slugfest between Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev. Meanwhile, light heavyweights Marcin Prachnio and Kennedy Nzechukwu walked away with the 'Performance of the Night' bonuses.

#UFCVegas30 post-fight bonus ⤵️



Fight of the Night:

Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev



Performances of the Night:

Marcin Prachnio

Kennedy Nzechukwu — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) June 26, 2021

The bantamweight clash between Valiev and Barcelos took place on the main card at UFC Vegas 30. In a back-and-forth contest, Valiev survived an early knockdown and went on to pick up a closely contested majority decision in his favor.

#UFCVegas30 Official Result: Timur Valiev (@TimurValiev_DF) (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) defeats Raoni Barcelos by Majority Decision.



All #UFCVegas30 results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, both performances of the night came from the prelims card at UFC Vegas 30. Marcin Prachnio received the $50,000 bonus for shutting down Ike Villanueva with a body kick at 00:56 in round two. Similarly, Kennedy Nzechukwu also received a bonus for his second-round TKO win over Danilo Marques.

Other interesting fights on the UFC Vegas 30 main card

Apart from the bonus winning performance, the UFC Vegas 30 main card also featured a number of other entertaining bouts. The UFC Vegas 30 main card started with some lightweight action as Renato Moicano clashed with Jai Herbert. Moicano made quick work of Herbert, repeatedly taking him to the ground before sinking in a rear-naked choke that ended the fight at 04:34 of round 2.

An action-packed featherweight matchup between Andre Fili and Daniel Pineda was met with an unfortunate ending in the main card at UFC Vegas 30. While Fili was definitely on his way to a finish, an accidental eye poke would abruptly bring the contest to an end.

The heavyweight co-main event at UFC Vegas 30 saw Tanner Boser score a second-round KO over Ovince Saint Preux. The Canadian also sparked some controversy as he was accused of grabbing the fence on his way to landing the fight-ending sequence of shots.

Also Read: UFC Vegas 30: Cyril Gane vs Alexander Volkov full card results and video highlights

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari