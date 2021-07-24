UFC Vegas 32 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are several UFC Vegas 32 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives where you can watch T.J. Dillashaw make his octagon return against Cory Sandhagen on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

This will be Dillashaw's first octagon appearance since his January 2019 TKO loss to Henry Cejudo, as he was serving a two-year suspension owing to a positive EPO test following the fight.

Both Dillashaw and Sandhagen have successfully made weight for their UFC Vegas 32 bantamweight contest.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw - Television and Live Streaming

Following are the television and live streaming details for where you can watch UFC Vegas 32 legally.

If you have no direct access to any television channel or live streaming platform that telecasts UFC events, you can purchase the UFC Fight Pass membership for the same at at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Find out the timings and full card for UFC Vegas 32 here.

USA

The entire UFC Vegas 32 card will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN Plus (English and Spanish).

Subscription to ESPN Plus currently costs $5.99 monthly and $59.99 annually. However, starting from August 13, the price will rise to $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year. Prices for UFC pay-per-views are reportedly going to remain unchanged at $69.99.

You can also go for the Disney Plus bundle package that costs $13.99 per month and gives you access to ESPN+, Disney Plus, and the ad-included version of Hulu. It is an economic package if you are a keen consumer of content on all three platforms.

UK

The UFC Vegas 32 prelims and main card will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable anytime.

BT Broadband users can access BT Sport channels at a discounted rate of £15. EE Mobile customers are eligible to three months of free access to BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150, after which you can either move to the monthly subscription or pay £10 a month for mobile access only.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC Vegas 32 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year. UFC events are usually broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) as well, but due to the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, it is possible that the television channels will be preoccupied with the telecast of live Olympic events.

