"He's very one dimensional" - Chris Daukaus breaks down how he intends on defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 45

Chris Daukaus has opened up about his upcoming fight vs. Derrick Lewis and suggests he’s more than capable of defeating his “one-dimensional” opponent.

The 32-year-old Philadelphia fighter is set for his first UFC main event when facing Derrick Lewis. Daukaus addressed his fight against Lewis as well as other topics in an interview with the UFC’s Megan Olivi.

Upon being asked what he’s looking forward to the most ahead of his main event matchup against Derrick Lewis, Chris Daukaus stated:

“Making the walk, and then, just getting my hand raised at the end. I really don’t care how I beat him. I just think I’m going to outwork him, and I really think that he has nothing for me. He’s obviously skilled and one of the best guys in the division. But I think he’s very one-dimensional in his attacks. And I think that I’ll be able to pick him apart, and no disrespect, I think I might be able to make it look really easy. So, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

A win over Derrick Lewis could catapult Chris Daukaus into the upper echelon of the UFC heavyweight division

Francis Ngannou is scheduled to face interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout at UFC 270 on January 22nd, 2022.

The winner will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. The consensus is the Ngannou-Gane winner is likely to defend their title against MMA legend Jon Jones.

Presently, Derrick Lewis is ranked No. 3 in the official UFC heavyweight rankings, whereas Chris Daukaus is ranked No. 7. The Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus matchup could be a pivotal one, particularly if Daukaus emerges as the victor.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Per Dana White ( @danawhite ) ... Chris Daukaus, fresh off his win at UFC 266, will face Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 18 later this year. Big one at heavyweight ... Per Dana White (@danawhite) ... Chris Daukaus, fresh off his win at UFC 266, will face Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 18 later this year. Big one at heavyweight ...

Derrick Lewis’ most recent octagon appearance was a third-round TKO loss in an interim UFC heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 in August of this year. Needless to say, Lewis is still a few wins away from another title shot.

However, Chris Daukaus has won all four of his UFC appearances via stoppage. Considering the aforementioned variables, a win over Lewis would definitely help propel Daukaus into the upper echelons of the division, perhaps even into the title mix. The Daukaus vs. Lewis matchup will headline the UFC Vegas 45 event on December 18th.

