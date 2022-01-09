UFC schedule for Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC will kickstart its 2022 season with a high-octane fight card headlined by an explosive featherweight clash between top contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. The event is set to take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on January 15.

Check out the weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 46 will take place on Thursday, January 13, and can be viewed live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, January 14, and can be viewed on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for all upcoming UFC events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze collide for potential top-contender status at UFC Vegas 46

Fans can expect plenty of fireworks inside the octagon when Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 46. The winner of the fight could potentially earn a title shot down the line. Kattar is ranked No.6 while Chikadze is ranked No.8 in the 145lb division.

Both Kattar and Chikadze are prolific strikers, who seek to finish their opponents every time they set foot inside the cage. With the two men looking to earn a title shot, this fight could turn out to be a barnburner.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



and @Giga_Chikadze meet next Saturday at The first main event of 2022 is almost here @CalvinKattar and@Giga_Chikadze meet next Saturday at #UFCVegas46 The first main event of 2022 is almost here 🔥🇺🇸@CalvinKattar and 🇬🇪@Giga_Chikadze meet next Saturday at #UFCVegas46! https://t.co/MzSeHg2qmP

The co-main event of the night is in jeopardy as the scheduled welterweight clash between Muslim Salikhov and Michel Pereira has reportedly been called off. Salikhov was apparently forced to pull out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons, and the UFC is currently looking for a replacement to face the Brazilian.

Other fights on the main card include a women's flyweight scrap between Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia. Furthermore, Brandon Royval will face Rogerio Bontorin in a flyweight clash, which follows a fun heavyweight bout between Jake Collier and Chase Sherman. The card-opener features a featherweight contest between Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito.

Edited by Aziel Karthak