UFC Vegas 76 USADA sample count: How many times have Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov been tested so far?

UFC Vegas 76 will feature an exciting middleweight showdown between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov in the main event this weekend at the UFC Apex.

The event will mark Strickland's second fight of the year and his third consecutive headlining opportunity. While 'Tarzan' faced a split decision loss to Jared Cannonier last December, Strickland quickly rebounded and secured a victory against Nassourdine Imavov at the main event of UFC Vegas 67.

Meanwhile, for Magomedov, this bout will be his second appearance inside the UFC octagon. In his impressive debut, the Dagestani secured a stunning knockout victory in just 19 seconds against Dustin Stoltzfus.

As of June 22, the USADA sample count for the main event fighters of UFC Vegas 76 reveals interesting statistics. Sean Strickland has a total of 58 samples recorded, with 40 of them officially listed. In contrast, Abusupiyan Magomedov has a total of 20 samples recorded, with 12 of them listed.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman



Sean Strickland: Total 58 (listed as 40)

2023: 2

2022: 14

2021: 11

2020: 10

2019: 10

2018: 4

2017: 4

2016: 3



Abusupiyan Magomedov: Total 20 (listed as 12)

2023: 4

2022: 10

2021: 6 As of June 22, total USADA sample count for the #UFCVegas76 main event fighters.Sean Strickland: Total 58 (listed as 40)2023: 22022: 142021: 112020: 102019: 102018: 42017: 42016: 3Abusupiyan Magomedov: Total 20 (listed as 12)2023: 42022: 102021: 6 As of June 22, total USADA sample count for the #UFCVegas76 main event fighters.Sean Strickland: Total 58 (listed as 40)2023: 22022: 142021: 112020: 102019: 102018: 42017: 42016: 3Abusupiyan Magomedov: Total 20 (listed as 12)2023: 42022: 102021: 6

Abus Magomedov previews UFC Vegas 76's headliner vs Sean Strickland

Ahead of his highly anticipated main event bout against Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 76, Abus Magomedov expressed his excitement and acknowledged the immense opportunity it presents.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Magomedov provided a preview of the upcoming bout and expressed his confidence in securing the victory:

"He's tough-tough opponent. He fought already against tough guys...Top-10 fighter, big experience and everything. His orthodox, like you never know how his fight. It will be like big fight for me, the hardest fight I think in my career, and I prepared for this. I prepare for die and Saturday night I will show you guys."

He added:

"I am not some guy who talk like in the future, you know, first we get our job step-by-step and then maybe Sunday we can talk about the future, about the title shots...Only one thing [message for Strickland], be ready, boy. Saturday night, it will be the hardest night in his life."

Check out Magomedov's comments below (from 0:23):

Poll : 0 votes