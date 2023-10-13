UFC Vegas 81: Fighter fined 25% of purse after missing weight limit by 4 pounds

On Friday, the fighters set to participate in the UFC Vegas 81 Fight Night event on Saturday (October 14th) completed their official weigh-ins at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza will be the main event of the evening, competing in a featherweight match. Yusuff registered a weight of 145.5 pounds, while Barboza tipped the scales at 146 pounds.

Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo are set for a women's flyweight fight in the co-main event. Maia weighed in at 125 pounds, while Araujo registered a weight of 126 pounds.

Most of the 24 fighters scheduled for the UFC Vegas 81 card successfully met their weight limits without any issues. However, one fighter exceeded the required limit.

Unfortunately, Christian Rodriguez, slated to go up against Cameroon Saaiman in the main card opener, exceeded the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds by four pounds, weighing in at 140 pounds. As a result, 'CeeRod' will lose 25% of his fight earnings, but the bout will proceed as planned.

Rodriguez has now missed weight for the second time. Earlier, the 25-year-old fighter exceeded the weight limit in his bout against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 287 in April.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs. Barboza weigh-in

Main Card

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5 lbs) vs. Edson Barboza (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Jennifer Maia (125 lbs) vs. Viviane Araujo (126 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

Jonathan Martinez (136 lbs) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Andre Petroski (186 lbs) vs. Michel Pereira (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Edgar Chairez (129.5 lbs) vs. Daniel Lacerda (130 lbs): 130 lbs catchweight bout

Christian Rodriguez (140 lbs)* vs. Cameron Saaiman (135.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Preliminary Card

Darren Elkins (146 lbs) vs. TJ Brown (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Tainara Lisboa (133.5 lbs) vs. Ravena Oliveira (133 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Terrance McKinney (155.5 lbs) vs. Brendon Marotte (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Irina Alekseeva (135 lbs) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Chris Gutierrez (136 lbs) vs. Alatengheili (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Ashley Yoder (115.5 lbs) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

*Rodriguez exceeded four pounds over the bantamweight limit.