UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, October 14, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed back to the Apex Center for UFC fight tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza (also known as UFC Vegas 81 and UFC Fight Night 230) will feature a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to.

The main event of UFC Vegas 81 will feature a lightweight showdown between the No.11-ranked Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza, who is placed two spots below 'Super' at No.13.

Sodiq Yusuff will enter this fight, eyeing his third straight victory. The Maryland native picked up a thrilling first-round submission win over Don Shainis last time out and is currently 6-1 under the promotional banner.

Edson Barboza, meanwhile, suffered two consecutive losses through 2021-22 but rebounded with an emphatic first-round knockout of Billy Quarantillo in March. The Brazilian has gone 3-2 in his last five outings and is hoping to start a winning streak with a victory this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza card?

No.9-ranked women's flyweight contender Jennifer Maia will also feature on the upcoming UFC Vegas 81 card as she takes on Viviane Araujo, who is positioned two spots below her at No.11.

After back-to-back decision losses to Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot in 2022, Maia bounced back in the women's flyweight division with two consecutive decision wins of her own. The Brazilian outpointed Maryna Moroz last November before edging out Casey O'Neill in March this year. Maia

Viviane Araujo, meanwhile, is on a two-fight skid with losses to current divisional champ Alexa Grasso and Amanda Ribas. 'Vivi' is currently 1-3 in his last four UFC appearances.

In another intriguing matchup, Jonathan Martinez will face Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight showdown.

The UFC Vegas 81 card will also feature a thrilling welterweight clash between Michel Pereira and Andre Petroski.

Also on the UFC Vegas 81 card, Edgar Chairez will square off against Daniel Lacerda in a rematch after a controversial ending to their original bout last month.

The potential main card opener of the UFC Fight Night will see Christian Rodriguez take on Cameron Saaiman in a battle of bantamweights.