UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza weigh-in results- How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza are set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 81. The Fight Night event will take place on October 14 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yusuff was the first fighter to step onto the scale, tipping it at 145.5 pounds. Barboza then took his turn, hitting the 146-pound mark, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight bout.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 81, Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo are set for a women's flyweight bout Maia weighed in at 125 pounds, while Araujo recorded a weight of 126 pounds, making their bout official.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza weigh-in

Main Card

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5 lbs) vs. Edson Barboza (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Jennifer Maia (125 lbs) vs. Viviane Araujo (126 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

Jonathan Martinez (136 lbs) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Andre Petroski (186 lbs) vs. Michel Pereira (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Edgar Chairez (129.5 lbs) vs. Daniel Lacerda (130 lbs): 130-lbs catchweight bout

Christian Rodriguez (140 lbs)* vs. Cameron Saaiman (135.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Preliminary Card

Darren Elkins (146 lbs) vs. TJ Brown (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Tainara Lisboa (133.5 lbs) vs. Ravena Oliveira (133 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Terrance McKinney (155.5 lbs) vs. Brendon Marotte (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Irina Alekseeva (135 lbs) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Chris Gutierrez (136 lbs) vs. Alatengheili (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Ashley Yoder (115.5 lbs) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

*Christian Rodriguez exceeded the bantamweight limit by four pounds, resulting in a 25% deduction from his fight purse.