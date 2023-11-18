UFC Vegas 82 suffers multiple weight-misses, Jason Jackson becomes Bellator champion, Ciryl Gane set to return in 2024: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss the fighters that have missed weight for this weekend's UFC Vegas 82 card as well as Jason Jackson's stunning victory to become the Bellator welterweight champion. Also, Ciryl Gane's coach gives fans a timeline for his UFC return.

#3. How many fighters missed weight at UFC Vegas 82?

This weekend's UFC card was unable to get off without a hitch after a number of fighters missed weight for their match-ups.

Combining both the main card and the prelims, three fighters in total missed weight while stepping onto the scales. Their bouts will be fought at a catchweight instead and all three will forgo a large percentage of their purse to their opponent. In regards to who, featherweight Lucas Alexander, men's flyweight Rafael Estevam and women's bantamweight Ailin Perez all slightly missed the mark on the scales.

Thankfully, no such issues will affect the main event as Brendan Allen and Paul Craig comfortably stepped onto the scales for their middleweight clash. The bouts pit the No.10 ranked Allen against the No.13 Craig, with many fans expecting a high-level contest due to both men's significant submission prowess.

#2. Jason Jackson ends Yaroslav Amosov’s 27-0 undefeated streak to become new Bellator champion

Jason Jackson dropped the jaw of MMA fans this weekend when he captured the welterweight title at Bellator 301.

Jackson faced the undefeated Yaroslav Amosov and put on the performance of his career in what could prove to be the final Bellator pay-per-view. The 33-year-old Jamaican entered the fight as the major underdog but utilized the perfect gameplan for his opponent from the off by relentlessly pressuring him.

Amosov was then unable to get his signature take-downs as Jackson kept his range with a variety of leg kicks. Eventually, after tiring Amosov out, Jason Jackson hit a nasty combination that saw his opponent drop to the canvas after being caught by his right hand. As the Ukranian scrambled to his feet, his attempted takedown was met by an uppercut from Jackson, which sealed the victory.

#1. Ciryl Gane's coach gives potential date for UFC return

Ciryl Gane could be set for a return to the octagon in early 2024, according to his coach/manager Fernand Lopez.

'Bon Gamin' is in a precarious position in the heavyweight division, having failed on two occasions to win the UFC heavyweight title. He previously faced Francis Nganniu and lost via unanimous decision before then suffering a humiliating first-round submission loss to Jon Jones for the belt earlier this year.

Despite his recent shortcomings in the cage, Gane is still widely considered one of the most dangerous men in the division. The Frenchman bounced back from his loss to 'Bones' by finishing Sergey Spivak back in September and he has expressed an interest in having a third run at the title.

Fernand Lopez recently confirmed that is the plan and let fans know Ciryl Gane will be back in the UFC early next year.

