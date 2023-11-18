Ciryl Gane’s coach gives tentative date for former interim champ’s octagon return

Per his coach, former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is set to return to the octagon in early 2024.

'Bon Gamin' was once being touted as the next big thing in the heavyweight division. However, his most recent performance saw his stock drop. After compiling an impressive seven-fight win streak in the world's premier MMA promotion from 2019-21, the Frenchman suffered his first career defeat at the hands of former champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 via unanimous decision.

Although he bounced back with an impressive knockout win over Tai Tuivasa later the same year, Gane failed to continue his winning ways and suffered a humiliating first-round submission loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285.

While the 33-year-old subsequently returned to action with a TKO win over Sergey Spivak at UFC Paris, his future seems uncertain, given that he has already failed to claim the undisputed title on two occasions.

Regardless, the Frenchman is soldiering on for a third crack at the title. Per his manager Fernand Lopez, Ciryl Gane will return to the octagon in March 2024. However, the exact event for his return or opponent is yet to be confirmed.

The French national holds a record of 12-2. Besides his MMA laurels, 'Bon Gamin' is undefeated in Muay Thai and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the UFC heavyweight division.

Ciryl Gane calls out Tom Aspinall

While Ciryl Gane has repeatedly shrugged off a potential fight against Tom Aspinall previously, the Englishman's recent interim title win at UFC 295 has put him in 'Bon Gamin's' crosshairs.

At Madison Square Garden, Aspinall closed the show in spectacular fashion as he knocked out divisional boogeyman Sergei Pavlovich in the first round to lay claim to the interim strap. Gane, who is eyeing his third shot at undisputed gold, sees a win against the interim champion as the obvious next challenge.

In a recent post on X, the Frenchman called out Aspinall, writing:

"Congratulations, Tom. You are now the champion and become the one being pursued, and I am the hunter. See you soon. 👀"

