UFC Vegas 83 commentators: Broadcasters on-air for upcoming Fight Night card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

UFC Vegas 83, headlined by bantamweights Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez, is scheduled for December 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will mark the premier MMA promotion's final foray into the Apex facility in 2023.

As always, UFC will have a trio of top-tier on-air talent to guide viewers through the action unfolding in the octagon.

According to MMA Junkie, this time around the leading man on the commentary desk will be veteran sportscaster John Gooden, who will be joined by former lightweight contender Paul Felder and Laura Sanko as color commentators.

This will be Sanko's first commentary gig since UFC 293 in September.

Additionally, Karyn Bryant will serve as the desk anchor for the UFC Fight Night and will be joined by retired welterweight Alan Jouban as the analyst during the post-fight show.

Heidi Androl will serve as the roving reporter and conduct pre and post-fight interviews with athletes backstage. Additionally, she will also be tasked with bringing viewers any real-time updates regarding the event.

The fight card also features other popular talents besides the bantamweight main event. In the co-headliner, former light-heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (37-18) will take on Khalil Rountree (13-5).

A lightweight matchup between Nasrat Haqparast (15-5-) and Jamie Mullarkey (17-6) is another standout bout on the card.

Chris Gutierrez confident of victory at UFC Vegas 83

Chris Gutierrez and Song Yadong are both 4-1 in their last five fights. 'El Guapo' earned a unanimous decision win over Alatengheili in his last octagon outing, while Yadong earned a decisive fifth-round TKO over Ricky Simon.

However, the Factory X pupil will be coming into UFC Vegas 83 as the underdog. Per UFC's official website, the American is a +300 underdog to the 'Kung Fu Kid' (-380 favorite).

Despite failing to get the oddsmakers' nod, Gutierrez is confident of clinching a victory in Las Vegas. During his appearance at media day ahead od the event, the 32-year-old said:

"I think it's a good matchup, you know. It's a tough task at both ends, but I'm well prepared. I have a good team behind me, a good support system, and I believe I have the tools to win."

Catch Chris Gutierrez's comments about his UFC Vegas 83 fight below (1:25)

Furthermore, he stated that going in as an underdog doesn't bother him since he has been one all his life in everything he's done.