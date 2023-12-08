UFC Vegas 83: Fighter fined 20 percent of purse and fight to proceed at catchweight after weight miss 

UFC Vegas 83 has just been hit by a weight-related scandal that, unfortunately, impacts nearly every event the promotion hosts. The women's bantamweight clash between Luana Santos and Stephanie Egger will no longer take place in the division after Santos missed weight by three pounds during the Friday weigh-ins.

For her weigh-in failure, Santos has forfeited 20 percent of her fight purse, and her bout with Egger is now a catchweight clash. The Brazilian was the only fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 83, which is an especially egregious offense when taking her women's flyweight past into account.

She was coming up from a lighter division, as opposed to cutting down from a heavier weight class. Despite her blunder on the scales, she will step into the octagon tomorrow off the back of a three-fight win streak, including a recent TKO win over Juliana Miller.

Meanwhile, Egger, her opponent, has not had as successful a run of form. She is currently 1-2 over her last three fights, including a first-round submission loss to women's bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva. At UFC Vegas 83, she will look to rebound from her recent submission loss to Irina Alekseeva.

Egger has struggled to string wins together in the UFC, having only managed to win two consecutive fights once. Her most high-profile win came against Jessica-Rose Clark, whom she defeated via the first-round armbar in what was the Australian's third-last bout in the UFC before parting ways with the promotion.

UFC Vegas 83's main event

The main event at UFC Vegas 83 will feature a male bantamweight bout between 135-pounder knockout artist Song Yadong and short-notice replacement Chris Gutiérrez. Both men are estimated to pocket $261,000 for their efforts tomorrow. The bout also features a massive difference in both competitors' respective rankings.

Yadong is ranked at #7 in the bantamweight division, while Gutiérrez is ranked #15. The disparity between their rankings, despite their bout, is due to the fact that Petr Yan withdrew from his bout with 'The Kung Fu Kid' and the UFC needed a short-term replacement, which they found in Gutiérrez.