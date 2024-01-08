UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 - Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

After a brief hiatus, the UFC is all set to return to action with UFC Vegas 84 on Jan.13. The event will take place at the UFC Apex Facility and will be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev.

According to Sporting News, the prelims for the event are expected to start at 4 pm ET or 1 pm PT. Fans in India can catch the prelims at 2:30 am on Sunday morning. The main card will begin at 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT and 5:30 am IST (Sunday).

The walkouts for the main event are expected to take place around 10:15 pm ET or 7:15 pm PT. This translates to roughly 8:45 AM IST for viewers from India.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 84 will feature an exciting flyweight clash between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau.

Apart from that, several prominent names like Jim Miller, Ricky Simon, Andrei Arlovski and Phil Hawes, among others, will also compete on the card.

The main card for UFC Vegas 84 is as follows:

Main event: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker - light heavyweight

Co-main event: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape - flyweight

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez - lightweight

Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista - bantamweight

Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira - middleweight

UFC Vegas 84: How did the first fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker go?

The main event clash between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev will be a rematch, as their first encounter ended in controversy.

The two first shared the octagon in October 2023. The clash took place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The bout was a short-lived affair as Ankalaev accidentally landed an illegal knee on his opponent in the first round. The fight was halted and eventually ended up being ruled a no-contest.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Walker expressed his wish to get revenge on Ankalaev for the illegal strike, saying:

"It’s going to be like a little revenge because he landed a bad, illegal knee in Abu Dhabi. He has control of the fight. He knows what he was doing. You can never land an unintentional knee. Your knee doesn’t go in somebody’s face unintentionally, so I’m going to get him. I’m going to get my revenge."

Check out his full comments below (2:38):