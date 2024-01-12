UFC Vegas 84: Walkout songs Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, Jim Miller, and others have used before

UFC Vegas 84 (also known as UFC Fight Night 234) is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, Jan. 13) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event is anticipated to feature a rematch in the light heavyweight division between former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. The two fighters previously faced each other at UFC 294 last October, resulting in a controversial no-contest after Ankalaev delivered an illegal knee to a grounded Walker, and the fight was ultimately halted when a ringside physician deemed the Brazilian unfit to continue.

Meanwhile, Matheus Nicolau is set to meet Manel Kape in the co-main event, marking a rematch of their 2021 bout that Nicolau secured with a split decision victory.

Kicking off the year 2024, the UFC has curated a decent lineup of fights, featuring a mix of veterans such as Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski, as well as promising young talents.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some fighters on the UFC Vegas 84 roster.

Which songs did Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker walk out to?

Magomed Ankalaev, boasting an octagon record of 9-1-1, maintains a steady choice in music, mirroring his impressive nine-fight winning streak. There's a possibility that he will walk out to an instrumental version of 'My Nanak (Мой Нанак)' by Tamila Sagaipova. Ankalaev has stuck with this song since his promotional debut in 2018.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker, with a UFC record of 7-4, might choose a combination of Avicii's remix of 'Insomnia' by Faithless and 'Let Me Clear My Throat' by DJ Kool— the same entrance song he used at UFC 294. However, given Walker's spontaneous approach to music, he might also decide on a different song for his walkout.

Which songs did Matheus Nicolau, Manel Kape, and others walk out to?

Matheus Nicolau, sporting a 7-2 octagon record, is aiming to rebound from his recent TKO loss to Brandon Royval and is likely to select 'Teen Town' by Jaco Pastorius as his entrance song.

While his adversary, Manel Kape, holding a 4-2 promotional record, is likely to walk out to 'Festa da Paz' by Helder Rei do Kuduro and Dog Murras, just as he did in his previous entrances.

Among the other entrance songs chosen by fighters is 'Bad Moon Rising' (remastered) by Creedence Clearwater Revival, a tune associated with the perennial Jim Miller, who aims to extend his win streak in his 43rd octagon appearance.

Miller is set to face the seasoned submission artist Gabriel Benitez, who might opt for 'Mejor Morir En Pie' by Tierra Santa as his walkout song.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 84 lineup:

Andrei Arlovski: 'Onward to Victory' by Icepick

Marcus McGhee: 'Maniac' by Goldlink

Ricky Simon: 'Italy' by Russ

Phil Hawes: 'I'm The Man' by 50 Cent ft. Chris Brown

Farid Basharat: 'Blue Parrot (No Mercy)' by Alan Silvestri er

Mario Bautista: 'Immigrant Song' by Led Zeppelin