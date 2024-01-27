UFC Vegas 85 betting odds: Who do the oddsmakers favor and what are the best plays?

UFC Vegas 85 is scheduled to go down at the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Feb. 3. The fight card will be headlined by a middleweight bout between the No.8-ranked Roman Dolidze and No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Take a look at the betting odds and the best plays for the event.

According to the UFC's official website, Imavov is a -166 favorite for the matchup against Dolidze (+140 underdog).

As per the current odds, a $100 bet on Imavov will return a payout of $160.24, while the same wager on his opponent will yield a more lucrative winning of $240 if he gets his hand raised.

The biggest play of the main card is currently in the women's flyweight fight between Natalia Silva and Viviane Araujo. Araujo has further slipped per the latest money lines since opening as a +235 underdog for the fight against Silva (-275 favorite).

The updated odds on UFC's website have Silva as a prohibitive favorite for the matchup at -340, with her opponent as a +270 underdog.

A $100 wager on the 26-year-old Brazilian will return at a payout of $129.41, and the same amount, if placed on the underdog, could result in a greater of $370 if 'Vivi' emerges the victor. The largest winning potential on the main card is also for backing Araujo.

At UFC Vegas 85, both the headliners will be eager to return to winning ways. At UFC 286, Dolidze's unbeaten four-fight run was disrupted in a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori, while Imavov has failed to register a win since September 2022.

Stand-out fights at UFC Vegas 85 to watch out for

With UFC Vegas 85 only a week away, let's look at some stand-out fights on the card.

In the co-main event of the fight card, the hard-hitting Drew Dober will take on the No.13-ranked Renato Moicano. With his exciting standup game and all-action style, Dober has become a true fan favorite. His opponent, Moicano, will look to defend his spot in the rankings.

Molly McCann, another fan favorite set to feature at UFC Vegas 85, will take on Diana Belbita in the prelims. McCann made a name for herself in the world's premier MMA promotion with a string of highlight-reel knockouts in 2022.

However, she is currently on a two-fight skid and desperately needs a win this February to reinvigorate her career and keep her title dreams alive.