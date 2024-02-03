UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imavov - What time is the prelims?

UFC middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov are poised to square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 85. The Fight Night event is scheduled for tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The early prelims for UFC Vegas 85 are set to kick off at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the United States, which equates to a 9 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

In contrast, the event's main card is anticipated to commence around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., corresponding to a 12 AM GMT start on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the U.K.

Dolidze aims to bounce back after a unanimous decision defeat to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in March 2023. Before this defeat, 'The Caucasian' had triumphed in four consecutive bouts, earning three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses. He currently holds a 6-2 record in the octagon.

Meanwhile, Imavov's last fight resulted in a no-contest against Chris Curtis at UFC 289 last June due to an accidental clash of heads. Before this matchup, 'The Spiner' had won three consecutive bouts. However, his win streak was halted when he faced Sean Strickland and experienced a unanimous decision loss. The Russian-born Frenchman holds a 4-2-1 UFC record.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85, Renato Moicano and Drew Dober will face off in a lightweight battle. Moicano comes into the fight off a first-round submission victory against Brad Riddell at UFC 281 in November 2022, while the 35-year-old American looks to maintain his momentum following a Performance of the Night knockout victory over Ricky Glenn.

UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imavov - How many fighters failed to make weight?

While the majority of the 26 fighters slated for the UFC Vegas 85 card successfully made weight without any complications, one fighter exceeded the required limit.

Unfortunately, Luana Carolina, who is scheduled to fight Julija Stoliaranko in the preliminary card, exceeded the flyweight limit of 126 pounds by three pounds, weighing in at 129 pounds.

Consequently, 'Dread' will lose 20% of her fight earnings, but the bout will proceed as planned.

Carolina has now missed weight for the second time in her UFC career. Previously, she failed to make weight for a flyweight bout against Poliana Botelho at a Fight Night event last May, exceeding the limit by 2.5 pounds. Despite this, she managed to defeat Botelho via split decision.