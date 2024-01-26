UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imamov - Full fight card details: Start time, venue, how to watch and more

UFC Vegas 85 takes place on Feb. 3 and will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. The card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM EST (Eastern Time)/4:00 PM PST (Pacific Time) and will be available to fans tuning in to UFC Fight Pass or ESPN Plus.

Alternatively, fans across the pond in England can catch the event at 12:00 midnight, technically on Feb. 4, due to time zone differences. Instead of UFC Fight Pass or ESPN Plus, English fans will find TNT Sports airing UFC Vegas 85. The bout marks the promotion's return to the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

The event headliner is a matchup of great importance to Dolidze and Imavov, both of whom are winless in their last bouts. Dolidze previously competed at UFC 286, where, despite his best efforts, he was on the wrong end of a controversial unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori.

Meanwhile, Imavov has not tasted victory in two fights. His previous bout was a no-contest against Chris Curtis after an accidental clash of heads rendered his foe unfit to continue fighting. Prior to that, he had lost a lopsided unanimous decision loss to ex-middleweight champion Sean Strickland in a light heavyweight bout.

Below Dolize and Imavov is the UFC Vegas 85 co-main event, which is a lightweight clash between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober, with both men looking to build off of their recent wins over Brad Riddell and Ricky Glenn, respectively.

Other matchups on the main card are a welterweight meeting between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov, a middleweight fight between Aliaskhab Khizriev and Makhmud Muradov, a welterweight clash between Gilbert Urbina and Charles Radtke, and a women's flyweight bout between Viviane Araújo and Natália Silva.

The UFC Vegas 85 preliminaries

The UFC Vegas preliminary card is equally as extensive as its main card. At the top, Luana Carolina, who fans will remember from Molly McCann's highlight reel, takes on Julija Stoliarenko in a women's flyweight fight. Speaking of spinning elbows, right below them is a bout featuring McCann herself.

'Meatball' will be looking to bounce back from a two-fight losing streak in a women's strawweight bout against Diana Belbiţă, who is also chasing a rebound victory. The prelims will also feature a flyweight clash between Azat Maksum and Charles Johnson and a welterweight fight between Themba Gorimbo and Pete Rodriguez.

Gorimbo recently gained a measure of exposure after being gifted a house by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Lastly, the first three bouts of the preliminaries are Lee Jeong-yeong vs. Blake Bilder at flyweight, Landon Quiñones vs. Marquel Mederos at lightweight, and Thomas Petersen vs.Jamal Pogues at heavyweight.