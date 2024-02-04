UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Full results

UFC Vegas 85 is in the books. The event took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 3, 2024.

In the main event, No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov defeated No.8-ranked middleweight Roman Dolidze to further his quest to become a UFC title contender.

Dolidze, who was riding a solid four-fight winning streak before his most recent to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286, was the +140 underdog. Imavov went into the fight as a -165 favorite. His last fight against Chris Curtis resulted in a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads rendered Curtis unable to continue.

The middleweights took a measured approach in the beginning but Imavov appeared to be the better fighter in the stand-up. Dolidze relied on clinching against the fence to curb the offense coming from the Frenchman.

Imavov came dangerously close to scoring a first-round knockout after dropping Dolidze with a clean right cross. The Georgian had little to offer on the feet and appeared incrementally exhausted as the fight progressed.

Imavov, who appeared to be leading on the scorecards with crisp striking, landed an illegal knee that threatened a disqualification. Dolidze attempted several submissions in round five but Imavov slipped out, making it to the final bell.

Ultimately, Imavov won the fight via majority decision on the judges' scorecards.

Expand Tweet

With the win, Imavov improved his professional MMA record to 13-4-1NC. This is his first win inside the UFC octagon since he defeated Joaquim Buckley at the UFC's first event in France in September 2022.

In the co-main event, Brazil's Renato Moicano went up against Drew Dober. Both men were coming off impressive wins in their most recent fights and gave their best in the three-round co-main event. After three rounds of grappling-heavy action, Moicano walked away with a unanimous decision win.

UFC Vegas 85 Results: Molly McCann, Themba Gorimbo and Randy Brown score impressive victories

The event witnessed several impressive performances outside of the main and co-main events. Charles Radtke kicked off the main card with a first-round knockout of Gilbert Urbina. Jamaica's Randy Brown landed a lightning-fast jab and a right cross out of nowhere to finish Muslim Salikhov.

On the prelims, Luana Carolina knocked out Julija Stoliarenko in Round three. But it was Themba Gorimbo's 32-second knockout win over Pete Rodriguez that set the internet on fire.

English star Molly McCann scored the first submission victory of her career over Diana Belbita in the featured prelim bout. The win stopped her two-fight losing skid.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, Aliakshab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov was rendered a No Contest due to a nasty eye poke 11 seconds into the fight.

Main Card

Middleweight - Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze via majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46)

Lightweight - Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Welterweight - Randy Brown def. Mualim Salikhov via knockout (3:17, R1)

Women's flyweight - Natalia Silva def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Middleweight - Aliakshab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov - No Contest (Accidental eye poke)

Welterweight - Charles Radtke def. Gilbert Urbina via TKO (4:47, R1)

Preliminary Card

Women's strawweight - Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission due to an armbar (4:59, R1)

Flyweight - Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Welterweight - Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via TKO (0:32, R1)

Featherweight - Lee Jeong-Yeong def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Catchweight (129 pounds) - Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (4:52, R3)

Lightweight - Marquel Mederos def. Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Heavyweight - Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Peterson via unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27)