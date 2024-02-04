"Ngannou Junior", "The Rock effect" - Fans react as Zimbabwe's Themba Gorimbo knocks out Pete Rodriguez in 32 seconds at UFC Vegas 85

Themba Gorimbo squared off against Pete Rodriguez in a preliminary welterweight match on Saturday at the APEX for UFC Vegas 85.

Gorimbo only needed 32 seconds to secure his first UFC knockout. He struck Rodriguez with a clean right hand, setting him off. The latter instantly dropped to the mat, and Gorimbo charged in with a flurry of powerful punches up until the referee intervened to signal the stoppage.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''The Rock effect''

Another fan wrote:

''A little early but I guess if the Rock is buying you a house the UFC gotta make sure he wins.''

One fan even compared him to the former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, writing:

''Gorimbo is Ngannou junior.''

With this win, Gorimbo, 33, is 2-1 inside the Octagon. This was by far his best performance yet, and it has the potential to move him rapidly up the welterweight rankings.

Soon after his performance, the Zimbabwe fighter promised to auction his fighting gear, just like he did in his previous appearance. He asked the matchmaker, Sean Shelby, to give him the biggest matches imaginable.

'The Answer' wasted no time and boldly called out his fellow welterweights, Leon Edwards and Shavkat Rakhmonov, as he tries to become the UFC champion in 2024.

Gorimbo garnered attention when he opened up about his financial struggles, revealing that he had a meager $7 in his bank account before his victorious performance at UFC Vegas. 'The Rock' took notice of Gorimbo's plight and, in a heartwarming gesture, gifted him a fully furnished house in Miami.

