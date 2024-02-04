UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov Plessis: Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC Vegas 85 features a middleweight clash between No.8-ranked middleweight contender Roman Dolidze and the No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

After a defeat in his lone fight against Marvin Vettori in 2023, 'The Caucasian' will be looking to register his first win in over a year this Saturday in Las Vegas.

He is 4-1 in his last five and holds notable wins against the likes of Jack Hermansson, Phil Hawes, and Kyle Daukaus.

In the other half of the main event, Imavov has been on a rough patch in his career lately, with his last win coming in September 2022 against Joaquin Buckley.

He is 3-1, and one no-contest in his last five, and desperately needs a win this weekend to reinvigorate his career and improve his standing in the division.

UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Round 1:

As the first round unfolds, Nassourdine Imavov unloads a 1-2 combo, but Roman Dolidze quickly changes levels, cliches up his opponent, and pushes him toward the fence. Imavov unloads a right hook as the pair separates.

Dolidze charges forwards with a 1-2 followed by a high kick. In the biggest moment of the round, Imavov unloads a right hand followed by a knee to the head, which drops his opponent; the 28-year-old rains down with a barrage of punches on his opponent. Imavov secures Dolidze's back, threatening an arm bar. The clock saves 'The Caucasian'. A great round for Imavov.

Round 2:

Dolidze still seems a bit dazed from the knockdown as the second round commences. Imavov also seems a bit labored. No wonder from a high-octane round one. Dolidze clinches his foe, trying to secure a takedown.

Imavov is taking it slow after an explosive round one. Despite keeping most of the round near the fence, engaging in clinches, Dolidze has failed to make much of the grappling. As the referee separates the pair, Imavov stings his opponent with a crisp 1-2 combo. Hardly anything to separate the pair in this round.

Round 3:

Imavov unloads a powerful knee to the body. Dolidze's face looks battered from his opponents' crisp punches. A massive right-hand lands for Imavov. He seems to have his opponent on the ropes. 'The Causaian' ties up his opponent and pushes him against the cage, trying to neutralize Imavov's standup game.

A crushing body kick prompts a reaction from Dolidze. The Russian-born Frenchman is outclassing his opponent in almost all striking exchanges. A head kick partially lands for Imavov. Another round in the bag for Nassourdine Imavov.

Round 4:

As the fourth round unfolds, Imavov is landing at will on his opponent, prompting Dolidze to tie up his opponent. 'The Caucasian's' corner is calling for a takedown.

Imavov accidentally lands a head kick on a downed Dolidze, forcing the referee to stop the contest. Imavov gets into a verbal scuffle with his opponent's corner. Herb Dean deducts a point from the Frenchman as the fight restarts.

As the fight restarts, Dolidze takes his opponent down and scrambles for top control. Imavov survives his opponent's submission attempts and gets back to his feet. Both fighters swing wild with one minute left in the round. A round full of drama. Dolidze might have taken the round with the point deduction.

Round 5:

As the final round unfolds at UFC Vegas 85, the Georgian probably needs a finish to win the fight, and Imavov is as fast and accurate as ever with his punches. 'The Caucasian' goes for a kimura grip and pulls his opponent down to the canvas. He tries to lock in a toe hold, but Imavov scrambles out and gets back up.

With a little over a minute left on the clock, Imavov connects a crushing elbow from the clinch, forcing his opponents to disengage. Imavov tries to lock in an anaconda choke but fails to secure it. The Russin-born Frenchman finishes to round, landing a crip 1-2 on his opponent.

The official decision is up next. Let's see how the point deduction might have affected the result.

Official Decision: Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze via Majority decision.

